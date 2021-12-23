Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIRI opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

