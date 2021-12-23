Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Tilray has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

