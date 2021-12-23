Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.