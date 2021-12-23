JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

