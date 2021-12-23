Skylands Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,850 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

