Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 31,250 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.