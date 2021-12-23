Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 190,472 Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.44% of Convey Holding Parent worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CNVY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

