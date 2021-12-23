Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Reduced by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 3.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.