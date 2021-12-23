PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.08% of PAR Technology worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $455,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

