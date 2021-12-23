NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.63% of NV5 Global worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 55.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 76.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

