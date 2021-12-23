EMC Capital Management Buys 10,494 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises approximately 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.