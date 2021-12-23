Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.