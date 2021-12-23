Skylands Capital LLC Sells 975 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $718.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.12 and its 200 day moving average is $656.14. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $439.70 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

