HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.46 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

