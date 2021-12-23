Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

ILCG opened at $71.17 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

