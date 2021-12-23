Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Camping World worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Camping World by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.