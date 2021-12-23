Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 7,075 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $179.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.