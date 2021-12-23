Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 28,056 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.