113,222 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

IWR opened at $81.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

