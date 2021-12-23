Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Lowered by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up 4.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.