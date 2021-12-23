MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $960,889.43

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $960,889.43 and $6,522.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.61 or 0.08075210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.70 or 0.99588513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

