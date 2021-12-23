Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,408 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

