Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 68,569 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,569 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 2.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.