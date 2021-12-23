General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.