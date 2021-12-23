Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,935,284 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.