Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 254,224 shares.The stock last traded at $579.84 and had previously closed at $570.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.