Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,096 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

