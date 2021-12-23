Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY22 guidance to $3.59-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

