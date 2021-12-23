Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,153.94

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,153.94 ($41.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($46.90). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.90), with a volume of 1,559,878 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.17) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.54) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.07).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,393.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,159.97. The firm has a market cap of £32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

