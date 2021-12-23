Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.77

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.77 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.87). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.85), with a volume of 698,446 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lookers alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of £257.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,440.32). Also, insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,069.73).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.