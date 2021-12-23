NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$6.73. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 514,154 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1818552 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.