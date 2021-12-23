Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $29.91. Nidec shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 99,025 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

