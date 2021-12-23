Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,566,764 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
