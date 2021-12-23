Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,566,764 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

