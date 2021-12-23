HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

