HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Roku by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.84. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

