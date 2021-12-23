Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

AMGN opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

