Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 221 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221 ($2.92).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £996.74 million and a PE ratio of -56.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.