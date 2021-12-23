Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

