Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AZEK reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

