Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Target Price at €278.60

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €278.60 ($313.03).

MEURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

About Munchener Ruckvers

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.