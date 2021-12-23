6,564 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,564 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

