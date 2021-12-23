Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

