Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

