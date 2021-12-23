Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.