Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 88,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

