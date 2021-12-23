-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

