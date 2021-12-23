iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s share price were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.54. Approximately 566,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 252,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

