Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.02. Surmodics shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 50,946 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.67 million, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $736,604. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 31.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

