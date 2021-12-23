First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 1,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.