China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

